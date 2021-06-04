Oklahoma ride share driver accused of raping passenger, may have sexually assaulted other passengers

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A ride share driver was arrested, accused of raping a woman who was his passenger, and Oklahoma investigators believe he may have sexually assaulted other passengers.

Timothy Alexander Greene, 44, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape, kidnapping and grand larceny in connection with the alleged rape, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

Timothy Alexander Greene

The Logan County District Attorney’s Office asked OSBI agents to investigate a reported sexual assault.

The victim was allegedly raped in mid-May after she called for a ride share service with the intent of being driven home. She may not be the only victim, according to authorities.

“The District Attorney’s Office has reason to believe other women could also have been assaulted by the rider share driver,” OSBI officials said.

Greene is being held in the Logan County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Greene has worked as a ride share driver for multiple companies across the Oklahoma City metro area.

“If you believe you have been sexually assaulted by him, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017,” officials said.