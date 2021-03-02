Oklahoma River Trail section closed for river hedging

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A section of the Oklahoma River Trail will temporarily close so crews can dredge sediment from the river.

The trail from May Avenue to Interstate 44 on the south riverbank will close Monday, March 8 and is expected to remain closed until May 12, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“Crews will place detour signs to route trail users around the closure,” the news release states.

Here’s an Oklahoma River Trail detour map, provided by city officials:

Oklahoma River Trail Detour Map

Go to okc.gov/parks for more information.