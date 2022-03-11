OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Snow is impacting Oklahoma roadways as light to moderate snow is falling.

As of 5:30 a.m. the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation reports highways in the Panhandle are slick in spots while Northwest Oklahoma highways are slick and hazardous as crews respond to up to 2-inches of snow in some areas. Slick spots are impacting highways and bridges as far south as Custer, Dewey and Blaine counties.

Conditions vary from light snow across all Northcentral Oklahoma counties to light sleet impacting Logan County highways. I-35 remains clear but light snow is accumulating between Perry and US-412 and also impacting I-35 in Noble and Kay counties.

Light snow also is beginning to impact highways in Central and Southcentral counties such as Lincoln, Cleveland, Potawatomie, Comanche and Stephens with moderate blowing snow on SH-152 between Binger and Carnegie. Highways are becoming damp in Chickasha.

Moderate snow is falling in Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa counties in Northeast Oklahoma with a light freezing drizzle falling in Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers and Mayes counties. Highways in Osage and Washington counties are considered slick and hazardous, and highways in Nowata, Craig and Ottawa counties are slick in spots.

Turnpike conditions in the Northern Central portion of the state range from light blowing snow to wet roadways in the Oklahoma City metro area. All lanes are clear at this time with turnpike crews monitoring, treating and plowing as needed on the Will Rogers, Cimarron, Creek, Kickapoo, John Kilpatrick and H.E. Bailey turnpikes.

As the area of precipitation expands through the morning and roadway temperatures continue to drop, conditions are expected to deteriorate. Motorists are advised to expect rapidly changing conditions and use extra caution. Check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.