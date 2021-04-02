Oklahoma school bus windows shot out while driving down Oklahoma City highway with students inside

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a terrifying incident for a group of Oklahoma school children. A Cleveland Public Schools school bus’ windows were allegedly shot out as the bus was driving on I-35 near Hefner in Oklahoma City.

“I’m not sure I want my kids going to Oklahoma City on a bus right now,” said Jean Parker, who lives across the street from Cleveland Public Schools.

Inside the bus were 11 students and two sponsors. The group was headed back to Cleveland after a trip to the city.

“It appears that a small, white Honda pulled up alongside the bus and shot either a BB gun or a pellet gun through five or six of the windows on the school bus, breaking them,” said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight.

The bus was allegedly shot at while heading northbound on Interstate 35, just past Britton Road.

The bus driver immediately pulled over at the Hefner exit.

“He heard some glass breaking on the bus,” Knight said. “He checked to make sure everyone was okay, and that was certainly the case. Thankfully nobody was hurt.”

But Oklahoma City Police are saying they don’t think a gun did the damage.

“There was no indication that the bullet went through the bus or did further damage. It broke the window and that was pretty much it. They were not able to find any projectiles inside the bus. There was no sign that anything went completely through the metal on the bus. So, it’s believed it was either a pellet gun or a BB gun,” Knight said.

Back in Cleveland, a town is just trying to understand why.

“I just hope they catch whoever did it. It’s terrible that they would do that to children,” Parker said.

Parker says things like this don’t happen in Cleveland and she was shocked to hear the kids had to experience it.

“I just wish them well,” Parker said. “I can’t believe that. That someone would do that. It’s amazing that no one was hurt.”

“Last night we had a bus of 11 FCCLA students and two sponsors returning home from a field trip. While on I-35, a white car pulled up and shot a BB gun at the bus, knocking out 5 windows. Our sponsors immediately pulled over to assess the situation and notified the police. Fortunately, no one was injured, and after the police released the bus, they drove home without further incident. We are very thankful that no one was injured in such a senseless act. Our teacher and bus driver did a great job comforting students, calling parents, and handling a situation that they should never be faced with.” ALAN BAKER, SUPERINTENDENT OF CLEVELAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

So far, no arrests have been made, but police are hoping you can help them find the person responsible. If you have any information, all Crimestoppers at (405) 235-7300.