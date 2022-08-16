MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Although students haven’t been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school says it is already dealing with COVID-19.

On Monday, Mannsville Public School announced that it was forced to close the school this week due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

“Due to an increasingly high number of positive covid tests for both students and staff, we are forced to close for this week to allow time for everyone to get better and not continue to spread the virus,” Mannsville Superintendent Brandi Price-Kelty posted on Facebook.

Officials say the district will make up the lost school days with virtual learning days after Labor Day.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but the health and well-being of our students and staff is at the forefront of this decision,” Price Kelty posted.

The district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 22.