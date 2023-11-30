PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters took to social media voicing his opinion on Prague Public School District’s decision to stop daily prayer broadcasts.

“We’re going to continue to fight for religious liberty and religious freedom here in the state of Oklahoma,” said Walters.

The fallout comes after News 4 talked to parents upset their children had been going to bible study and prayer was being done over the intercom, both actions the Freedom Religion Foundation says are unconstitutional.

“The problem here is that the prayers were being were being broadcast over the public address system, so all students would be basically forced to at least hear the prayers,” said Jeremy Telman, a law professor at Oklahoma City University.

Telman said there are two clauses in the first amendment schools must navigate.

“The first is the free exercise clause, which is that all Americans have a right to freely exercise their religion,” he said. “And the other is the establishment clause, which is that basically the government can’t force people to exercise or to pray or practice religion in any particular way.”

In response, district leaders said they agree “the posts and prayer are inappropriate,” sparking Walters’ outrage.

“We have to take a stand for out students’ freedom of religion, their freedom to express their religious beliefs,” said Walters.

Even if lawmakers want it, Telman said the constitution does not.

“To say that any students constitutional rights are being violated because the school isn’t allowing prayers over the intercom, that’s just under current law, 100% incorrect,” added Telman. “In fact, the rights of students of the other students were violated when the school was broadcasting those prayers.”

The Freedom from Religion Foundation is calling for Walters to resign.

The Prague School District released a statement stating its leadership “is dedicated to following the law and protecting the rights of every student to freely exercise his or her religion.”