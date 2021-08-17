Oklahoma school district moves to distance learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

HULBERT, Okla. (KFOR) – Class is in session for most public school districts across Oklahoma, but health experts and parents remain concerned as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Last week, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that a mask requirement would go into effect after seeing a dramatic increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the district within the first week.

Before school started, Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said that there were three students, and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Four days after the start of the school year, OKCPS recorded 88 students with COVID-19 and 31 staff members.

Now, another Oklahoma school district is having to move to distance learning due to COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Hulbert Public Schools announced that Hulbert middle and high school students are moving to distance learning through Thursday, Aug.19.

Officials said the move was necessary because the number of students that are quarantining due to close contact exposure caused the absence rate to exceed 25% of the student population.

Eagletown Public School says it has also experienced a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases impacting the school.

“Due to lack of teachers and overwhelming number of staff/students who have tested positive over the weekend, we will CLOSE SCHOOL FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK,” the district posted on Facebook.

Students in Eagletown are set to return to school on Aug. 12.

Battiest Public School in Broken Bow announced that it was also moving to virtual learning for a week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Riverside Indian School in Anadarko started the school year virtually due to the rise in cases in the community. Officials say they will reassess the numbers in several weeks.