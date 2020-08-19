Oklahoma school district receives $60,000 donation in PPE, technology

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district says it is better prepared to teach during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a recent donation.

First Physicians Capital Group donated over $60,000 in Chromebooks, computers, thermometers, and face coverings for students at Woodland Public Schools.

Officials say the gift includes 28 computers, 100 Chromebooks, 10 non-contact infrared thermometers, and 300 disposable face masks.

“As our community’s children return to school, we want to provide them with essential learning devices and help protect them with much needed personal protective equipment,” said Fairfax Community Hospital’s CEO Hunter Thoms.

Woodland Public Schools Superintendent Todd Kimrey said the donation was what his district’s 400 students and 56 employees needed as they prepare for reopening Aug. 26.

“When First Physicians Capital Group and Fairfax Community Hospital contacted us about a donation opportunity, we were appreciative to have partners support our community in such a phenomenal way during this difficult time,” said Kimrey. “The generous contributions will strengthen our position going forward, allowing our smaller school district to catch up on technology needs for teachers, staff and students.”

