MARLOW, Okla. (KFOR) – A rural school district in Stephens County has received a grant to update their cafeteria kitchen equipment in order to better serve the Oklahoma students they feed.

Christina Britt, Cafeteria Director for Bray-Doyle Public Schools in Marlow, Oklahoma, has been named the recipient of the School Nutrition Foundation‘s Vulcan Equipment Grant to make much-needed upgrades in the district’s kitchens.

“As nationwide labor shortages persist, replacing and upgrading equipment is a vital solution for schools needing to streamline kitchen operations to ensure students continue receiving healthy, delicious school meals each day. We are thankful for Vulcan and all of our industry partners for their unwavering support of school nutrition professionals and programs,” said SNF Chair, JoAnne Robinett, MSA, SNS.

According to Britt, school ovens date back to the 1970s and some antiquated equipment in the elementary school is hindering the nutrition team’s efforts.

Bray-Doyle Public Schools’ nutrition team. Image courtesy School Nutrition Foundation.

“We refer to the ovens as our ‘ladies.’ We have one that is too tired to cook on some days, one that is ready to go most days and one that likes to eat aluminum foil,” shared Christina Britt, Cafeteria Director for Bray-Doyle Public Schools.

Properly functioning ovens cook food more evenly and team members will not have to rotate the food while it is cooking.

The new ovens will also provide more options for menu planning, alleviating the limitations that currently hamper breakfast and lunch menus.

Britt says new ovens will drastically reduce team members’ stress.

“I am also looking forward to holding taste-testing events and hands-on activities to inform students and families about the breakfast and lunch options we offer,” said Britt. “We hope these new tools will lead to an increase in meal participation.”

As the recipient of the Vulcan Equipment Grant, Bray-Doyle Public Schools will be awarded up to $50,000 worth of Vulcan equipment.