Oklahoma school districts can once again claim credits for digital learning resources and courseware

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The digital learning initiative Learn Anywhere Oklahoma is reopening the window for PreK-12th grade schools to claim credits for free digital learning resources to support educational needs during the pandemic.

Learn Anywhere Oklahoma was launched by Gov. Kevin Stitt in August 2020 and has “provided flexibility to districts to expand course options and provide virtual learning tools to meet individual student needs all while keeping them enrolled and engaged in the district,” according to a news release issued by the Governor’s Office.

“Programs like Learn Anywhere Oklahoma that provide quality resources to our students while being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources are exactly what Oklahoma needs,” Stitt said. “We went into the fall semester unsure of what learning was going to look like. The Oklahoma Supplemental Online Course Program partnered with the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center to put together a program that has given our brick-and-mortar public schools flexibility and nimbleness to enhance their local education plans and to keep schools open and serving all students well and seamlessly.”

Approximately $1.2 million worth of unclaimed credits are currently available to school districts across the state until funds are depleted on a first come, first serve basis. School districts can claim credits by visiting https://www.learnanywhereok.org or calling the help desk at (405) 645-7750. , according to the news release.

Districts can use claimed credits throughout 2021, including the spring, summer and fall semesters.

“I have been thrilled to witness the success of Learn Anywhere Oklahoma in bridging the gap in education resources and courses no matter where a student lives or chooses to attend school in our state,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. “Partnerships between virtual education entities and brick-and-mortar schools have never been in higher demand, and we must continue to cultivate these collaborations to empower Oklahoma students, parents, and educators with expanded access to quality education well into the future.”

The news release states that 265 of Oklahoma’s 547 school districts opted into the free virtual courseware program, providing students access to virtual curriculum provider Edmentum’s library of more than 300 courses as well as OnDemand onboarding support and resources for administrators, and teachers on the use of the curriculum.

“To date, $2,783,510 has been granted to public school districts to provide K-12 courses through the virtual instruction program, allowing schools to offer virtual courses in specialized subjects like advanced placement courses, STEM subjects and world languages all taught by certified Oklahoma teachers,” the news release states.

Learn Anywhere Oklahoma and Edmentum collaborated to provide students and school districts a library of learning resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many school districts had to transition to virtual learning.

The program provides Oklahoma students the following two digital learning support paths: a free digital content library for all Oklahoma students grades 6-12 and a district allocation program that provides K-12 courses for public school districts.

The program’s total budget was $11 million, and the state will see some of those unused dollars returned “thanks to the efficiency of the program administrators at the Oklahoma Supplemental Online Course Program and the Learn Anywhere Helpdesk team at the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center,” the news release states.