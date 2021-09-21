Oklahoma School for Deaf to reveal new mascot logo, deaf community & public invited to attend

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma School for Deaf is inviting members of the deaf community and the public to attend the unveiling of the school’s new mascot logo.

The new mascot logo design will be unveiled at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

The retirement of the old mascot and reveal of the new one is part of OSD’s homecoming celebration in the Ken Brown Gym at the Larry Hawkins Activity Center, 1100 E. Oklahoma, in Sulphur, according to an OSD news release.

The school’s new mascot is the Bison, which replaces the previous mascot, the Indians. School officials decided on the change in July.

“OSD is committed to honoring our tradition by preserving the history of the previous school mascot at OSD’s Betty S. Fine Museum on the Sulphur campus,” OSD Superintendent Chris Dvorak said. “While we honor and respect our traditions at OSD, the mascot reveal will begin an exciting new chapter in our school history. Let’s Go Bison!”

Bison

A committee made up of OSD students, staff, coaches and alumni gathered in meetings to discuss the new school logo design and related images.

Six designs from OSD artists were selected then voted on by staff, students, alumni and anyone who had a connection to OSD.

The top three choices were announced and voted on to choose the ultimate selection.

Homecoming activities will also include the following:

Girls’ volleyball games against schools for the deaf from Iowa, Missouri and New Mexico from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Ken Brown Gym.

Football homecoming coronation of school royalty at 6: 00 p.m. on the football field east of the school.

Homecoming football game against New Mexico School for the Deaf, kickoff at 6:15 p.m. under rented stadium lights.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Museum tours will also be available to showcase Native American memorabilia and other historical items. Tour times are 2-4:15 p.m., 5-6 p.m. and 7:30-8 p.m.

Oklahoma School for Death’s 2021 Homecoming Special Events.