Oklahoma school leaders mourn loss of first-year teacher

BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – School leaders in one Oklahoma community are mourning the loss of a first-year teacher.

Bristow Public Schools announced the passing of first-grade teacher Marty Bernstein.

Officials say Bernstein was 60-years-old and passed away on Monday, Sept. 13.

“He was a first year teacher at Edison Elementary. Last school year, he completed his student teaching at Edison and graduated from OU in May with his teaching degree. He said it was his lifelong dream to be a teacher. Mr. Bernstein was only with BPS for a short time, but he already had an impact on his students and staff members. Many in the days since his passing have reached out sharing their love and concern for Marty and his family. We will always remember the motivation, energy, and passion Mr. Bernstein brought to his latest venture as a BPS educator,” Bristow Public Schools posted on Facebook.

His cause of death has not been released.