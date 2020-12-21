Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics hoping to get teachers vaccinated as soon as possible

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One metro school is hoping the state will put them near the top of the COVID-19 vaccination distribution phase for teachers, and the president of the school says it’s for a good reason.

“We want to create a little bubble here,” said Frank Wang, Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics President.

During the pandemic, educators across the state have been echoing how important it is to get students back into the classroom safely.

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics is now asking the governor for help making that happen.

“We’re a unique school. The kids actually live here so we want to make it a safe environment for our students as well as our faculty,” Wang said.

Governor Stitt announced on Thursday that Oklahoma teachers, Pre-K through 12th grade, would be moved up to Phase 2 of the vaccination plan. They were initially in Phase 3.

Because students live on-site at OSSM, they won’t be coming and going from campus.

Wang is hoping to create what he’s calling a “safe bubble” against COVID-19.

But to accomplish that, he wants to get OSSM staff members and teachers vaccinated as soon as possible.

Wang even wrote a letter to Gov. Stitt.

“We understand healthcare workers and long term healthcare residents and employees should be ahead of us,” Wang said. “We’re just saying among the teachers, we hope we can be near the front of the line.”

The school houses about 150 students– both juniors and seniors.

While it’s a public institution, students apply to OSSM from all across the state.

Some are already starting to move in for the spring semester.

“The earlier that we can get our community vaccinated and protected, the better we are. We have a plan right now. The students and faculty will be wearing masks all the time and maintaining social distancing and so forth but I think the vaccine gives an extra measure of protection,” Wang said.

Student Elizabeth Frederick says she’ll get the vaccine when it’s available but wants her teachers to be the priority.

“It would be really important because I don’t want any of them to get sick,” Frederick said. “The teachers should definitely get vaccines as soon as possible.”