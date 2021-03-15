Oklahoma school project raising concerns for nearby residents

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – A new project with Casady School is raising some questions for nearby residents.

“When you have growth there are things that are going to change and move around, but hopefully they just don’t impact the neighborhood as much,” said Melodie Moore, who lives nearby.

Moore has lived in her home in The Village for over 27 years.

The latest project will move a Casady fence almost a foot into her backyard.

In some cases, the school will move it up to three feet.

“Hopefully, they either offer the people something for moving their fence lines and everything,” said Moore.

Casady staff say the new fence will still be on their property.

They’re building it for many reasons, one being to expand an internal road to help alleviate congestion on Britton and Penn.

“It gets pretty backed up on Britton Road, which we hear. It’s bothersome to the community,” said Casady Director of Operations Jim Bonfiglio.

Other reasons they say include safety and security.

School staff say they have heard residents’ concerns and intend on taking care of everything like construction and costs.

“We’re going to have temporary fencing. We’re going to clean up every day, we’re going to be very sensitive to this project because we know it impacts them,” said Bonfiglio.

Residents like Moore aren’t angry about the fence, but say they are just hoping for continued transparency when it comes to their homes.

“I still think that when you start moving fence lines that have been there for probably 27 to 30 years, I think that that should be the way you lead with it,” said Moore.

Some of the residents met with school staff on Friday to hear details.

“I’m hoping that they just continue to be good neighbors, continued to keep the neighborhood notified of their intentions, on not just make it a burden on the neighborhood,” said Moore.

School staff assures, they have every intention of doing that.

“We’re going to listen to you. We’re going to work with you and when this is over, you’re going to feel better about it,” said Bonfiglio.

The new fence will be 8 feet tall to block some of the noise coming from campus.

Construction is slated to begin in June.