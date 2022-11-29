FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school says it will be able to expand its virtual program thanks to a grant from Google.

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics announced that it received a $100,000 grant from Google, which will be used to expand its virtual program to students across the state.

“OSSM’s virtual program is helping bring top-tier STEM education to students across the state, and Google is proud to support the efforts to expand this program,” said Andrew Silvestri, Google’s head of community development in Oklahoma. “High quality STEM education prepares students for success both in college and their future careers. It’s incredible to see the positive impact OSSM’s rigorous and expansive virtual math and science curriculum has made for Oklahoma high school students.”

Organizers say OSSM’s virtual program provides advanced science and math coursework to students who aren’t challenged at their local schools.

The program features daily online instruction at no cost to the students.

“Oklahoma is experiencing a teacher shortage. This means many local high schools are unable to provide resources for advanced science and math classes,” said Edna McDuffie Manning, Ed.D., interim president of The OSSM. “Our Virtual Program is for students who have exhausted the options at their current schools and seek more challenging coursework. We are grateful for Google’s generous support, which will help us reach a larger number of students throughout the state and impact their ability to become leaders in their future professions as scientists, engineers, doctors, mathematicians and more.”