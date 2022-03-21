OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education is adding new data to the Oklahoma School Report Card.

The report card measures student access to courses, programs, staff, and resources that impact education equity and opportunities for students.

Officials say the new additions will include data on teacher qualifications and information from the Civil Rights Data Collection.

“This additional information on the School Report Card gives us insight into students’ experiences in school,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “It is critically important to help us identify encouraging and troublesome trends in order to replicate positive examples and intervene to address detrimental conditions for student learning.”

The new teacher qualification data includes the amount of instruction students are receiving from different educator types like experienced or emergency certified.