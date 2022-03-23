ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – As school districts across the state continue to deal with teacher shortages, two local institutions are working to help future teachers get to the classroom faster.

The Enid campuses for Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College are partnering to create a fast-track course for elementary education degrees.

Organizers say the program will allow Enid campus students to earn an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in three-and-a-half years.

“A student needs to enter this program at the very beginning of the coursework to benefit from the fast-track initiative,” said Dr. Christee Jenlink, associate dean of education and professor of education at Northwestern, adding that students will be taking courses simultaneously at Northwestern-Enid and NOC Enid.

Northwestern and NOC will be having advisement sessions regarding this fast-track program at the NOC Enid campus in Montgomery Hall and in the lobby of the Zollars Building from 8 a.m. to noon on March 28-29 and April 18-19.

“As Oklahoma is facing a teacher shortage, this program allows students to obtain their degrees faster while still receiving the same great quality education for which Northern and Northwestern are known,” said Tiffany Meacham, Enid academic adviser for elementary education at NOC.