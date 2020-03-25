Oklahoma schools to begin ‘distance learning’ next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma State Board of Education took big steps toward deciding the future of the 2020 school year.

Schools across the state have been suspended since spring break. However, school officials needed to make some decisions about the future of the school year as coronavirus cases continue grow.

For the first time, the board met remotely to talk about a course of action for combating the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say school buildings will remain closed to students but districts will implement 'distance learning' for the rest of the year, beginning April 6.

Districts that don't have connectivity must come up with creative and innovative ways to keep kids learning.

"Let's keep learning happening and let's move and let's ask that question and then implement what that answer will be to how do we keep our kids learning and growing? How do we continue and how do we make certain that we will not lose ground? That our children can keep momentum building? And this is what the next phase is about," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister

Public school leaders say they have been talking with charter and virtual schools to figure out the best practice for 'distance learning.'

In some instances, officials say OETA might help deliver lessons to students.

At this point, school board officials say it is not acceptable for school districts to call off class. Instead, educators need to get creative since this could be in place for months to come.

The last day of school will be between May 8 and May 15 for most districts, but districts have the option to extend the semester if needed.