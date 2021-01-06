Oklahoma schools to receive $665 million in federal coronavirus response funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma will receive approximately $665 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA/CARES2) funds for schools across the state.

Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced on Tuesday that Oklahoma K-12 education will receive $665,038,753 in CRRSA/CARES2 funds.

Those funds break down as follows: $598,534,878 for minimum local educational agency distribution, $66,503,875 for maximum state education agency reservation and $3,325,194 maximum for state education agency administration.

