OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma schools will each receive a fitness center that is touted as state-of-the-art.

Hinton Middle School, Stilwell Middle School and Idabel Middle School will each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center, according to a news release issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.

The fitness centers are provided through the multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! campaign. Stitt and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the selection of the three schools on Thursday.

“I am excited to join NFGFC in offering this great opportunity to three of our public middle schools across the state,” Stitt said. “To improve the health of our state, we must begin promoting wellness through education at a young age. I look forward to seeing how these state-of-the-art facilities will move the needle toward healthier students in these communities.”

Steinfeld said the three selected schools embody the spirit of the DON’T QUIT! campaign.

“Even though COVID-19 impacted the school year, our DON’T QUIT! campaign received an overwhelming response from schools around the great state of Oklahoma. We had many exceptional entries this year, but three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest children in the world,” Steinfeld said. “Because of the exceptional students and staff who are excited to make fitness a daily part of their lives, the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils is awarding Hinton Middle School, Stilwell Middle School and Idabel Middle School with new fitness centers that will have a lasting impact on kids and their communities now and well into the future. Congratulations to these three schools and to every school that participated in the campaign. We look forward to our DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center ribbon cutting ceremonies later in the year.”

Stitt joined NFGFC in Februrary to announce the DON’T QUIT! campaign’s launch in Oklahoma.

“To improve outcomes in Oklahoma, we must begin promoting wellness through education at a young age,” Stitt said in February. “I am excited to work with the NFGFC to offer this great opportunity to our elementary and middle schools across the state, and I look forward to seeing how these state-of-the-art facilities will help to move the needle in improving the health outcomes for the next generation of Oklahomans.”

Steinfeld said in February that addressing childhood obesity is an urgent goal.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Kevin Stitt immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state Oklahoma. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” Steinfeld said.

The NFGFC will have delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 36 states and Washington, D.C. by the end of 2020. The goal is to reach all 50 states in the coming years, according to the news release.

The fitness centers are financed through a public/private partnership with various companies, including The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike; neither taxpayer dollars nor state funding is used to finance the fitness centers.

TuffStuff Fitness International provides fitness equipment manufactured in the United States for each facility.