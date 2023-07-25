OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Secretary of Education has announced her resignation just three months after taking on the position, saying her skills are best utilized in a classroom.

In January, Governor Kevin Stitt reappointed now State Superintendent Ryan Walters as Education Secretary until 2027.

However, his appointment was never confirmed by the Senate and the Oklahoma Attorney General said Walters could not hold the Secretary of Education position while also being State Superintendent.

So, Gov. Stitt appointed Dr. Katherine Curry as the new Secretary of Education in April.

Now, Dr. Curry has stepped down after three months on the job, effective July 25.

Dr. Curry said, “It was an honor to be asked by Governor Stitt to serve Oklahoma. I valued my time working alongside him and the rest of his cabinet, but the complexity and political environment have led me to the conclusion that I can better serve Oklahoma’s students and future teachers by dedicating my time and energy to the classroom. I thank Governor Stitt for this honor and I trust that he will continue to fight for what’s best for students across Oklahoma.”

“I deeply appreciated Dr. Curry’s service to Oklahoma and its students and families,” said Governor Stitt. “The insight she brought as an educator was invaluable. I wish her all the best as she departs this position and returns to the classroom at Oklahoma State University.”

The Governor’s office will begin a search for a new Secretary of Education immediately.