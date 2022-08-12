OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced that Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken Wagner has submitted his resignation.

“Ken has been an invaluable asset to our state through his remarkable leadership and ingenuity in smart energy and environment solutions,” said Governor Stitt. “He has taken Oklahoma’s energy presence to new heights through expansion and diversification to our energy portfolio and I am thankful for his nearly four years of service to our state.”

Secretary Wagner’s resignation is effective Sept. 3, 2022.

“I am leaving the post with a sense of accomplishment knowing that our environment is constantly improving, and that the energy innovation and production that happens in Oklahoma is making the world cleaner, more affordable, and more secure,” Wagner wrote in his resignation letter.

Officials say Wagner played a critical role in Oklahoma’s hydrogen innovation, serving as the chair of the Hydrogen Task Force.

“Please know that I love the State of Oklahoma and will always stand ready to help in the drive to be a Top 10 State. We will continue to assist with the Hydrogen Hub from the Hamm Institute for American Energy and show the rest of the world that there is no better state for energy innovation than here in Oklahoma,” he said.

Gov. Stitt’s appointment for the new Secretary of Energy and Environment will be announced on Monday, Aug. 15.