OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) says its Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) waiting list will close to new applicants, effective Oct. 16.

OHFA receives funding for the program from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to assist families with rental assistance statewide. Current funding will support an average of 10,100 households each month.

”OHFA receives an average of 1,100 applications each month. The demand for assistance far exceeds available funding,” said OHFA executive director Deborah Jenkins.

Approximately 17,000 families are waiting for rental assistance. For some, the wait has been nearly three years.

OHFA says closing the waiting list will allow OHFA staff to focus its efforts on processing existing applications.

Applications will be accepted through Oct.15 at www.ohfa.org.