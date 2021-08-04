Oklahoma sees over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, OSDH says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 2,160 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 489,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,160 cases since Tuesday, Aug. 3.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,932 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,754 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 880 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 36 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.91 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.6 million have completed the series.

