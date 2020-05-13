Oklahoma Senate approves bill to allow businesses to continue curbside, delivery of alcohol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that would allow Oklahomans to continue to support restaurants and liquor stores through curbside sales or home deliveries.

In March, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission temporarily removed restrictions on alcohol delivery to people 21 years old and older.

The temporary approval includes curbside sales and home delivery of certain alcohol products. The order remains in effect until May 15.

However, some state lawmakers hope to continue the process far beyond the pandemic.

“As businesses were closed or operating under restricted procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) allowed restaurants, grocery and convenience stores and liquor stores to serve customers through curbside service and delivery. It’s a convenience people have really appreciated,” Sen. Roger Thompson said. “This legislation will allow businesses to continue to offer that service even after the pandemic. If someone is at home and would like to have a meal and a bottle of wine available for curbside service or delivered to their home, they’ll be able to do that.”

Under Senate Bill 1928, the delivery or curbside service of beer, wine, or spirits would have to be provided by an establishment holding the proper license.

In other words, restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores would be able to provide curbside sales or delivery of beer or wine. Liquor stores would be able to provide the service for beer, wine, and spirits.

“I thank my fellow members for their support on this legislation,” Thompson said. “I think this is a major boost for the people of Oklahoma as we continue to modernize our liquor laws.”

Now, the bill heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for consideration.