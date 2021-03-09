Oklahoma Senate approves bill to help state employees afford health insurance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that lawmakers say would help state employees better afford health insurance is headed to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

The Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee approved Senate Bill 650, which modifies the annual benefit allowance for state employees.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Kim David says the measure is needed to modernize the annual state employee flexible benefit allowance to better address the increasing cost of healthcare.

“This bill is needed to help Oklahoma’s 33,000 state employees, many of which essentially get a pay cut each year as the current benefit allowance calculation isn’t keeping pace with the increasing costs of their state health insurance,” David said. “Benefits were frozen in 2012, and this bill provides a modest increase of 2% per year to adjust for inflation and bring the benefit allowance more in line with current health insurance costs.”

Sen. David says the state employee compensation is approximately 12% below the market value.

Under Senate Bill 650, the benefit allowance increase would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

“This state employee benefit allowance increase was needed to bring the benefit in line with inflation after being frozen for the past nine years. If the two don’t keep pace, state employees actually take a pay cut, and that’s definitely not what we want for these hardworking public servants,” David said. “I want to thank my Senate colleagues for approving this important modernization to state benefits. I hope the House sees the importance in it as well and gets it to the governor’s desk.”

On Monday, the Senate approved the measure.

SB 650 will next be considered in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.