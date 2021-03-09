Oklahoma Senate approves bill to move to electronic vehicle titles

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that would make it easier for Oklahomans to receive new vehicle titles.

Sen. Rob Standridge authored Senate Bill 998, which he says would modernize the process for filing and storing vehicle titles and liens.

“This is going to speed up the process for titles and liens by moving these records online,” Standridge said.  “It’s going to make buying and selling vehicles more convenient and will even help owners get their permanent tags more quickly.  It’s time to bring our state into the 21st century, and this is a part of that effort.”

Under the measure, the Oklahoma Tax Commission would have until July 1, 2022 to implement the electronic filing, storage, and delivery of titles and liens.

The bill now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.

