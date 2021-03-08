Oklahoma Senate passes bill to allow ‘In God We Trust’ on buildings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that allows Oklahoma counties and municipalities to continue displaying the United States’ national motto passed the full Senate.

Sen. David Bullard authored Senate Bill 815 to ensure that counties and municipalities can continue displaying ‘In God We Trust’ in a prominently visible location in any building.

“I’m proud of the work we’re doing in Oklahoma to ensure that one of the greatest parts of our heritage does not get lost in a cancel culture war. While the phrase wasn’t officially adopted by Congress to be used on our paper currency until 1957, it first appeared on the two-cent piece in 1864,” Bullard said. “The United States of America was founded on Christian principles, which is evident in the fact that God is mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, other government documents and historic buildings. The Declaration of Independence establishes God as the grantor of freedom and government as the protector of that liberty. This heritage has long been protected by the courts and the Oklahoma Legislature will continue to grow and restore that freedom in the coming days. It is only natural for us to look to the past to find guidance for tomorrow.”

The measure passed the full Senate 41-5.

It now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for consideration.