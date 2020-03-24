Breaking News
Oklahoma senator ‘doing well’ after testing positive for novel coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator who tested positive for COVID-19 says he is doing well.

Oklahoma Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said he began feeling sick on March 15, so he decided to stay home, self-isolate, and call a doctor.

As a result, he was not at the Senate last week, nor was he among the senators or Senate personnel who underwent testing after a staffer tested positive.

Rosino ultimately tested positive for novel coronavirus after undergoing testing by his private physician.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to inquire about me. I am doing well and feel much better. I’m glad I followed the health professionals’ advice to the tee. That’s what we all need to do now:  stay home if we feel sick, isolate and seek care from a doctor. Doing that, we can all be well, let the health care heroes focus on the critically ill, and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Rosino.

Rosino says he plans to continue working remotely from home.

“I’m following the doctor’s guidelines and will continue to do so. While I’m at home, though, I’m still working to take care of issues for Senate District 45 residents. I’m also collaborating with Senate colleagues and state government partners as we address health care issues and other important topics related to this health care crisis,” he said.

