Oklahoma senator files bill to audit 2020 election results

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma lawmaker is filing a bill to put the 2020 election results under a microscope.

Senator Nathan Dahm (R), Broken Arrow, filed the “Post-Election Forensic Audit Act of 2021” during the special session at the State Capitol Monday.

“We need to make sure we are making it easier to vote but harder for people to cheat,” said Sen. Dahm. “Even if we do have a great election system here in Oklahoma, we can always improve upon that.”

Sen. Dahm said he wants a 3rd party to dive into the 2020 election results.

To cut down on costs, the audits would happen in the three largest counties (Oklahoma, Tulsa, and Cleveland), the three smallest counties (Roger Mills, Harmon, and Cimarron), along with three randomly selected counties.

“The purpose of that is to ensure we have election integrity, to find areas where we might need improvements to our election laws in the state of Oklahoma and to allow people to have at least peace of mind that our elections are in a secure fashion,” said Dahm.

However, not everyone is on board.

The State Election Board’s Secretary, Paul Ziriax, provided KFOR with this statement:

“While I certainly can understand the politics behind a bill like this, in reality it appears to be a solution in search of a problem. As the press release admits, ‘Oklahoma has one of the best election processes’ in the entire country. In fact, our state already has a post-election ‘tabulation audit’ law that Oklahoma election officials are working to implement for the 2022 elections. No person in Oklahoma cares more about the integrity, security and transparency of our elections than I do, and I can say in no uncertain terms that there is zero credible evidence that supports the need for a so-called ‘forensic audit’ of the 2020 elections in Oklahoma. In the meantime, Oklahoma election officials are continuing to focus on our preparations for the 2022 elections — including the implementation of new district and precinct lines before the candidate filing period begins in less than 5 months.” Paul Ziriax

“I don’t believe any one individual, especially an unelected bureaucrat, should be in charge of making decisions on whether or not an audit is called for,” said Senator Dahm. “Any government bureaucrat who was appointed to a position who has the sole authority to call for an audit, who says they don’t believe in a need for an audit, is an example of why there should be other people looking into audits.”

When News 4 asked the senator if the bill had anything to do with his upcoming campaign for office, Senator Dahm said, “I have consistently been fighting for transparency and accountability. I’m going to continue to do that no matter what position I’m in.”

The senator said lawmakers are exploring funding this through Oklahoma CARES and ARPA Funds.

The bill still has to be assigned to a committee.