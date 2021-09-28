Oklahoma senator to host study on accommodations for pregnant students, wants input from those impacted

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator will host an interim study on how high schools, colleges and CareerTech can better accommodate the needs of pregnant students.

Senator Mary Boren, D-Norman, set up the study after learning of pregnant students losing scholarships and falling short of earning degrees.

“Young expectant mothers have enough challenges, and not being appropriately accommodated by their school shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, I’ve heard numerous stories of women forced to quit school because their scholarships, housing or other financial supports have been pulled,” Boren said. “Title IX is supposed to protect pregnant women in all areas of their public education, but I want to ensure that all schools, including private ones, are protecting these students, so they can finish their certification or degree, ultimately improving their lives and future opportunities.”

The study will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Room 535 of the State Capitol Building. It will be livestreamed on the Senate website, www.oksenate.gov.

The study will feature University of Oklahoma officials speaking on IX and NCAA requirements to support pregnant and parenting students; Dr. Monique Bruner with Rose State on their program for young mothers and parents; and representatives from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Career Tech and the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE).

Boren wants women who went through pregnancy while in school to contact her and share about their experience and how they were accommodated. She can be reached at (405) 521-5553 or Mary.Boren@oksenate.gov.

“She is especially interested in those who attended private schools, many of which have requested waivers from Title IX pregnancy discrimination protections. She wants to know how the waiver impacted their college experience, financing, and completion,” a Senate news release states.

Boren filed Senate Bill 138 during the 2020 session to protect students from pregnancy discrimination. The legislation, however, did not receive a Senate Education Committee hearing.

“This is an issue I’ve been working on since I got into office, but unfortunately, my bills haven’t received hearings. I’m hopeful that by gathering women’s stories my legislative colleagues will realize that this is in fact a problem in our education system,” Boren said. “We must do all we can to get these women to the finish line with their educations. Not all of them have a spouse, family, or others to depend on for financial help. Many are single mothers who, in order to ensure the best opportunity for their children, need to earn their degrees, certifications, and diplomas.”