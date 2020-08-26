Oklahoma sending search and rescue team to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say Oklahoma is sending resources to Louisiana in preparation for Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura has reached “extremely dangerous” Category 4 strength ahead of its anticipated landfall on the Gulf Coast near Texas and Louisiana.

It is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management announced that Oklahoma is sending a Type III Urban Search and Rescue Team with water rescue capabilities to Louisiana.

“In times of need, the State of Louisiana has faithfully stepped up to help our state and people, and we in turn do the same,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am proud of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for quickly sending a support team to our neighboring state as they prepare for the impact of Hurricane Laura.”

The rescue team is comprised of 35 people from the Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department, Broken Arrow Fire Department, Owasso Fire Department, Sand Springs Fire Department, Verdigris Fire Department, and the Grand River Dam Authority.

“We are committed to supporting our neighbor states and providing any resources we have available as Louisiana deals with the effects of Hurricane Laura,” said OEM Director Mark Gower.

