Oklahoma sends 150 responders to assist Louisiana emergency response to Hurricane Ida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma state officials say more than 150 Oklahoma responders are currently deployed to assist Louisiana with the search and rescue, sheltering, and emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday.

“Oklahoma’s emergency response teams are some of the best in the nation, and I applaud all of the state and local partners that are assisting Louisiana as it recovers from this storm,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “My prayers are with those affected by the storm and the first responders risking their lives to keep people safe.”

Officials say teams from Oklahoma are providing operations support to the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge as well as swift water rescue support, urban search and rescue and shelter operations.

“Oklahoma is proud to be able to once again assist the people of Louisiana in their time of need,” said Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower. “We have been the recipient of support from neighboring states in the past, and we are willing to do whatever we can to return the favor and help Louisiana as they respond to another storm.”

Oklahoma agencies currently assisting in Louisiana include:

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security

Creek Nation Emergency Management

Mayes County Emergency Management

Grand River Dam Authority

Quapaw Tribe Emergency Management

Craig County Emergency Management

Washington County Emergency Management

Pittsburg County Emergency Management

Coal County Emergency Management

Bryan County Emergency Management

Wagoner County Emergency Management

Broken Arrow Fire

Bethany Fire

Edmond Fire

Oklahoma City Fire

Norman Fire

Owasso Fire

Sand Springs Fire

Tulsa Fire

Verdigris Fire

Oklahoma City Police

Tulsa Police

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Oklahoma State Department of Health

The Oklahoma Task Force 1 team sent photographs from their time so far in the storm’s path.

Storm damage encountered by OK-TF1 in Covington, Louisiana

Storm damage encountered by OK-TF1 in Covington, Louisiana

Storm damage encountered by OK-TF1 in Covington, Louisiana

Storm damage encountered by OK-TF1 in Covington, Louisiana

Storm damage encountered by OK-TF1 in Covington, Louisiana

Live-scent K9s resting before next deployment

OK-TF1 members doing additional boat/equipment prep

OK-TF1 staging in Covington, Louisiana

Storm damage encountered by OK-TF1 in Covington, Louisiana

Storm damage encountered by OK-TF1 in Covington, Louisiana

OK-TF1 staging in Covington, Louisiana Photos provided by Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief, Benny Fulkerson

FEMA says that because of the widespread damage in Louisiana, it could be a long recovery. People in New Orleans could be without full power for weeks.