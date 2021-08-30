Oklahoma sends 150 responders to assist Louisiana emergency response to Hurricane Ida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma state officials say more than 150 Oklahoma responders are currently deployed to assist Louisiana with the search and rescue, sheltering, and emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday.
“Oklahoma’s emergency response teams are some of the best in the nation, and I applaud all of the state and local partners that are assisting Louisiana as it recovers from this storm,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “My prayers are with those affected by the storm and the first responders risking their lives to keep people safe.”
Officials say teams from Oklahoma are providing operations support to the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge as well as swift water rescue support, urban search and rescue and shelter operations.
“Oklahoma is proud to be able to once again assist the people of Louisiana in their time of need,” said Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower. “We have been the recipient of support from neighboring states in the past, and we are willing to do whatever we can to return the favor and help Louisiana as they respond to another storm.”
Oklahoma agencies currently assisting in Louisiana include:
- Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security
- Creek Nation Emergency Management
- Mayes County Emergency Management
- Grand River Dam Authority
- Quapaw Tribe Emergency Management
- Craig County Emergency Management
- Washington County Emergency Management
- Pittsburg County Emergency Management
- Coal County Emergency Management
- Bryan County Emergency Management
- Wagoner County Emergency Management
- Broken Arrow Fire
- Bethany Fire
- Edmond Fire
- Oklahoma City Fire
- Norman Fire
- Owasso Fire
- Sand Springs Fire
- Tulsa Fire
- Verdigris Fire
- Oklahoma City Police
- Tulsa Police
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol
- Oklahoma State Department of Health
The Oklahoma Task Force 1 team sent photographs from their time so far in the storm’s path.
FEMA says that because of the widespread damage in Louisiana, it could be a long recovery. People in New Orleans could be without full power for weeks.