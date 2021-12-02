Oklahoma sergeant killed during Korean War identified

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A soldier killed during the Korean War has finally been accounted for more than 70 years after his death.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Army Master Sgt. James L. Quong was accounted for on June 18, 2020.

Quong was an Army Reserve captain in World War II but gave up his commission to join the regular Army as a master sergeant in the Korean War.

The 30-year-old from Norman was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

After the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

Scientists used mitochondrial DNA to identify one set of remains as Quong.

Quong will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.