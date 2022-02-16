MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – On Thursday, the state of Oklahoma is scheduled to execute death row inmate Gilbert Postelle, who admitted he was involved in the shooting deaths of four people at a mobile home park back in 2005.

Postelle was convicted of murdering four people at an Oklahoma city mobile home park in 2005.

James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle, and Amy Wright were targeted because Postelle believed they were responsible for a motorcycle accident that injured his dad.

“Was the four-minute killing spree worth what you are paying for now,” said Mary Jo Swindle.

Authorities say 56 rounds were fired into the home of Donnie Swindle in May of 2005.

“I believe, Gilbert, that you deserve the sentence the 12 jurors gave you 14 years ago,” said Mary Jo Swindle.

Donnie Swindle’s mother spoke to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board during Postelle’s clemency hearing in December.

“When Gilbert Postelle got in the getaway vehicle, he later boasted, ‘that b**** almost got away,’” prosecutors said during Postelle’s clemency hearing in December.

In a 4-1 vote, the state pardon and parole board ultimately denied Postelle’s request for clemency.

Multiple federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have denied halting the execution.

“I don’t think you can solve a murder with murder,” Postelle’s daughter, Kaylei Johnson, told KFOR at a protest earlier this month.

Postelle is another one of the death row inmates who is suing the state of Oklahoma over its execution protocol.

His execution is set one week before a federal trial about the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol.

Last year, during the state’s first execution in nearly seven years, media witnesses said death row inmate john grant vomited and convulsed after the first drug in the three-drug lethal injection cocktail, midazolam, was administered.

Postelle is the fourth inmate to be scheduled for execution since restarting capitol punishment late last year.