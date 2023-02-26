Update: 7:49 p.m.

People in Hobart should be taking their tornado precautions.

Winds of 100 mph are expected.

Update: 7:34 p.m.

4Warn Storm Tracker Corey Inmon reports hail in Granite.

Update: 7:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service is reporting widespread wind gusts between 70 and 90 mph in southwest Oklahoma

UPDATE: 7:27 p.m.

A tornado has been confirmed west of Reed, Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An incredibly strong upper level disturbance is combining with increasing temperatures and humidity levels to bring a volatile line of storms Sunday evening.

Storms will then form into a broken line, and begin to race eastward at 60 to 70 mph. A large swath of damaging wind is likely with some of the gusts exceeding 80mph. A few reports of 100mph wind are possible.

4Warn Storm Team Trackers have clocked high winds as the front moved into Oklahoma from the Texas panhandle.

Be sure to have your mobile devices charged.

Damaging winds, large hail, and an elevated tornado threat are possible.