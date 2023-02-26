Update: 7:49 p.m.

People in Hobart should be taking their tornado precautions.

Winds of 100 mph are expected.

Oklahoma Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
KFOR Skycam Network

Update: 7:34 p.m.

4Warn Storm Tracker Corey Inmon reports hail in Granite.

Update: 7:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service is reporting widespread wind gusts between 70 and 90 mph in southwest Oklahoma

UPDATE: 7:27 p.m.

A tornado has been confirmed west of Reed, Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An incredibly strong upper level disturbance is combining with increasing temperatures and humidity levels to bring a volatile line of storms Sunday evening.

Storms will then form into a broken line, and begin to race eastward at 60 to 70 mph. A large swath of damaging wind is likely with some of the gusts exceeding 80mph. A few reports of 100mph wind are possible.

4Warn Storm Team Trackers have clocked high winds as the front moved into Oklahoma from the Texas panhandle.

4WarnMe: Download our free weather app!

Be sure to have your mobile devices charged.

Damaging winds, large hail, and an elevated tornado threat are possible.