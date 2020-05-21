Oklahoma sheriff’s candidate charged after allegedly violating protective order

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) — Formal charges have been filed against a candidate in the running for Garvin County sheriff after he allegedly violated a protective order.

Daniel Deal, a candidate running for Garvin County sheriff, ended up in trouble with the law.

On April 9, Deal’s wife went to the Lindsay Police Department to report a fraud that had occurred at her bank.

According to the probable cause affidavit, she told officers that her husband had written a check out of her personal account in the amount of $500. She stated she did not write the check and did not sign it, even though the check had her signature on it.

She showed officers a copy of the check and a previous check, allegedly proving the signatures did not match.

While she was speaking to police, the affidavit alleges she received a FaceTime call from Deal, violating her emergency protective order against him.

The sergeant she was speaking to answered the call. According to the affidavit, that’s when Deal told him he was calling to ask about the children that the two share.

KFOR stopped by Deal’s home on Thursday. He was not home, but a woman who was there called him for us. He told her to tell us he did nothing wrong.