CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in one Oklahoma county after a dog was found with its legs tied together.

On Feb. 27, a deputy in Creek County responded to the area near W 78th St. S and S 49th W Ave. for an animal cruelty complaint.

The deputy arrived on scene and found a dog with its hind legs tied together.

Photo courtesy: Creek County Sheriff’s Office

The Tulsa Humane Society was contacted and is caring for the dog.

If you have any information about the case, call (918) 224-4964.