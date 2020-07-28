Oklahoma shop owner made 25 cents for an entire day as businesses suffer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A larger than life sign and a wizard waves customers inside this shop in Oklahoma City.

But so far, customers are few at Wray’s Knick Knack Shack.

The business shuttered just two weeks after it opened due to the pandemic.

“This thing was made in 1922 and it still works,” Chuck Wray said.

Thousands of antiques, collectibles, furniture and more fill this 5,000-square-foot space on N.W. 10th and Tulsa Ave., waiting to be sold.

“Yesterday, I only made 25 cents for all day. One little item and it’s just killing me. My electric bills are running me over $500 a month,” Wray said.

A receipt shows the business made around $500 this past week

Chuck Wray says he’s applied for the SBA, Paycheck Protection Program, and a bank loan but didn’t qualify because his business is so new.

“I don’t think it’s fair because I’m a businessman just like everybody else, ” he said.

This business means a lot to Chuck. He bought it with money from his late parents.

“My dad died Nov. 8. My mom died Jan. 30 of this year and out of the inheritance money they left me, I opened this business,” Wray said.

He hopes to hand it down to his sons one day if he can persevere through this tough start for his shop.

“I just don’t want to lose what I’m trying to build with my family and this is something that means a lot to me and I’m thankful for it because my parents did it for me, and I just want to keep open,” Wray said.

For more information on Wray’s Knick Knack Shack, visit its Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES: