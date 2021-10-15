Oklahoma shop owners cleaning up yet again after high winds swept through the metro

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Store owners were left picking up the pieces Friday after overnight storms swept through parts of Del City.

“When I got here I was thinking, ‘oh my gosh, it was a tornado!'” said Cheryl Jackson, who owns Cafe Good Eats and Supreme Barber & Style Shop.

Jackson’s stores sit near SE 15th and Sunnylane Road.

Jackson later learned it wasn’t a tornado – instead experienced straight-line winds over 70 mph at times, that ripped the roof right off a strip mall and her two shops.

“When I walked in there there was such much water, and they told us not to walk back in there because of the power lines,” said Jackson.

On top of this new problem, Jackson says it’s been a hard year for local businesses already.

“It’s been a tough year and we were just getting ready to open back up,” said Jackson.

Businesses were hit hard by overnight storms.

She’s leaning on her faith, and just thankful nobody was hurt.

“It’s not going to rain forever, and I believe everything happens for a reason!”

Jackson said OG&E was called to turn the power off.

Over 10 miles away, in southwest Oklahoma City, the Dream Center dealing with similar damage.

Their roof, gone, and their space filled with with water.

“It’s going to look like total loss. The entire roof is off. You can see night sky in the upstairs. It was recently painted. New furniture new beds new walls and everything. It was just put up and we lost everything,” said media director Cory Babcock.

He’s now asking for the public’s help.

“We feed homeless people at the dream center. We have a food pantry over in our gym. We’ve fed countless families throughout this city. We’ve helped people with our clothing closet,” said Babcock. “We need any kind of help we can get especially from organizations willing to donate. That would be the best.”

Luckily, no injuries were reported.