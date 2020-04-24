Oklahoma shoppers shocked by price of eggs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City woman claims a carton of eggs was marked up by almost 300 percent in just a few days.

“I look at it and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” Norma Rojas told KFOR.

Rojas is talking about two receipts from Walmart.

One receipt from April 14th shows the price for a 60-count carton of eggs as $4.74. Another receipt from April 10th shows the price for that same carton as $15.91.

“I went back to the store and I told them, you know, I think the price is wrong,” Rojas said.

Walmart posted a sign in their stores that reads, “Due to a limited supply and higher than usual demand, our suppliers have increased the price of eggs.”

“I was looking at other, you know, other locations and some of them, the price is still the same or a little higher but it’s like, not almost $12 difference,” Rojas said.

Walmart sent KFOR this statement:

“We value highly the trust customers place in us and to help preserve that trust during this unprecedented time, we have increased communication with customers so that they know first-hand how Walmart is responding to various issues related to COVID-19. In this spirit of transparency, we want to share that the steep and widely reported increase in egg prices is a reality we need to address and that will affect the retail price of eggs. Even with this price increase, customers can trust that Walmart is providing an Every Day Low Price on eggs.”

At the local level, smaller egg producers, like 10-year-old Morgan Stoner and his family, told News 4 the pandemic hasn’t affected their prices.

“We haven’t gone up in prices. It doesn’t really affect us,” Stoner said. “We have customers that are going through hard times too, so we gotta stay loyal to them.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is monitoring price gouging because under the state’s emergency declaration, there are to be no markups over 10%.

Rojas said she reported what she experienced to Hunter’s office and gave them her two receipts.

“I could believe, you know, you could raise it like a couple of dollars but you know with that price, I could get a gallon, a whole tank of gas in my car,” she said.

If you have price gouging to report, you can do so at the AG’s consumer protection website.