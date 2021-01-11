Oklahoma Sikh community protests for farmers in India

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of the local Sikh community gathered to raise awareness for human rights issues taking place in India.

On Saturday, Sikh Americans from Oklahoma and surrounding states gathered in Oklahoma City and then drove to Edmond as part of an in-vehicle rally.

Officials say 1 million Sikhs living in the United States can trace their immediate families back to those currently living in India.

Those protesting said they are fighting for the rights of farmers in India, where they say multiple laws have caused de-regulation for agriculture. As a result, they say farmers’ lives are at risk.

“If one life is lost, that’s a huge thing. But right now, 70 people died over there peacefully protesting and the government is not ready to do anything in that case. We have not heard a single word from the Indian prime minister on the social media or even in the national media regarding these protests, or regarding any of the farmers who have died,” said Arminder Singh Kounsil, member of the Sikh community.

Over the past few weeks, there have been rallies in at least 15 states and Washington, D.C.