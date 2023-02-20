SALLISAW, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials say one person is dead after a skydiving accident in Oklahoma.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a report of a skydiving accident at the City of Sallisaw Airport.

According to a Facebook post from the Sallisaw Police Department, authorities say 44-year-old Heather Glasgow, of Poteau, participated in a solo skydive when she experienced an “unknown issue.”

As a result, she hit the ground.

“Witnesses stated her parachute had fully deployed, but she was in a spin that she did not recover out of,” the post states.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.

At this point, investigators say they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine what caused the accident.