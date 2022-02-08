SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local discount tobacco smoke shop co-owner claims the tobacco tax compact Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Sac and Fox Nation is the reason she has to close her shop for good at the end of the week.

“I’ve got 15 staff members. Over half have been here 15 years or longer, and they’re losing their jobs for no reason,” said the store’s co-owner and manager Leinda Parson. “We’ve got a lot of sad, confused, and angry customers.”

Bright pink signs now hang outside Independence Tobacco Shop in Shawnee.

They read, “Vote Stitt Out and “He’s not willing to have fair or reasonable negotiations with Native American tribes.”

The signs were placed by Parson and her staff.

“He just doesn’t want to play fair with others. If he would have reasonable and fair negotiations, that’d be one thing,” she said.

Parson said the shelves on her busy store, which has been standing near Independence and Harrison for thirty years, are now bare.

“In a month, we’ve sold almost everything,” said Parson. “Most all of our cigarettes are gone. Not a Marlboro in the house.”

Parson blames a compact Governor Stitt offered the Sac and Fox Nation back in December.

Although she is not Native American, her store sits on land owned by the tribe, meaning she’s no longer able to sell tobacco at discounted prices.

“Governor Stitt is making us pay full state tax, which gives us no tribal advantage whatsoever,” she said. “We would have to pay Sac and Fox tax, too. Well, that’s double taxation. So who wants to buy cigarettes at that price?”

At first, Parson said she was angry with the tribe. However, now her focus has shifted.

“Sac and Fox Nation is so small, they can’t take on the State of Oklahoma by themselves,” said Parson.

Now, Independence Tobacco is open until inventory runs out, likely closing their doors for good this weekend.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but it won’t hold a vote for Governor Stitt from me,” she said.

KFOR reached out to Governor Stitt’s Office, but they didn’t answer. We also reached out to Sac and Fox, but have not heard back.