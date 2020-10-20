Oklahoma soldier killed in Korean War to be laid to rest

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be laid to rest.

Army Sgt. Kenneth E. Walker enlisted in the Army on Dec. 7, 1948 and was assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

Kenneth Walker

He was only 19-years-old when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950 after his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

His body could not be recovered following the battle.

Nearly 70 years later, Walker’s remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018.

He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Nov. 12, 2019 after researchers identified his remains using circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Now, officials say his remains will be interred at Woodberry Forest Cemetery on Oct. 24.

Preceding the interment, a funeral for Walker will be held at Watts Funeral Home in his hometown of Madill.

More than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

