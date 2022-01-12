Oklahoma Speaker’s Ball to raise charity donations for Oklahoma City-based dyslexia advocacy center

The Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourned Thursday, May 4, 2017, and cancelled joint budget meetings as the state faces an $878 million budget shortfall. (KFOR/Bill Miston)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City-based nonprofit teacher training and dyslexia advocacy center will be the charity recipient of the upcoming Oklahoma Speaker’s Ball.

Oklahoma Speaker of the House, Charles McCall and his wife Stephanie, recommended the Payne Education Center to be the ball’s charity recipient.

“This recommendation shows our Representatives’ commitment to education, specifically literacy and those who struggle to attain it,” states Heather Johnson, Executive Director of Payne Education Center.

Donations will enable the Payne Education Center to train more teachers in Structured Literacy-based programs, which prepare students to read and is vital for students with dyslexia, according to a Payne Education Center news release.

The 2022 Oklahoma Speaker’s Ball will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.