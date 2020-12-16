Oklahoma state agencies reduce non-essential services due to winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the snow sticks around for the morning, several state agencies across Oklahoma are still reducing their non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather, all state agencies in the following counties may temporarily reduce non-essential services:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Blaine

Canadian

Cimarron

Cleveland

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Harper

Kingfisher

Lincoln

Logan

Major

McClain

Oklahoma

Pottawatomie

Texas

Woods

Woodward.

The reduction is in effect until 10 a.m. on Dec. 16.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.