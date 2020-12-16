Oklahoma state agencies reduce non-essential services due to winter weather

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the snow sticks around for the morning, several state agencies across Oklahoma are still reducing their non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather, all state agencies in the following counties may temporarily reduce non-essential services:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beaver
  • Blaine
  • Canadian
  • Cimarron
  • Cleveland
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Harper
  • Kingfisher
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Major
  • McClain
  • Oklahoma
  • Pottawatomie
  • Texas
  • Woods
  • Woodward.

The reduction is in effect until 10 a.m. on Dec. 16.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter