OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to hazardous roads and additional winter weather on the way, state agencies across the state are temporarily reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies can temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12 a.m. on Friday until 11:59 p.m.

Counties impacted are as follows:

  • Adair
  • Alfalfa
  • Atoka
  • Beaver
  • Beckham
  • Blaine
  • Bryan
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Choctaw
  • Cimarron
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Custer
  • Delaware
  • Dewey
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Grant
  • Greer
  • Harmon
  • Harper
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Johnston
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Kiowa
  • Latimer
  • Leflore
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Love
  • Major
  • Marshall
  • Mayes
  • McClain
  • McCurtain
  • McIntosh
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Noble
  • Nowata
  • Okfuskee
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Osage
  • Ottawa
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pittsburg
  • Ponototoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Pushmataha
  • Roger Mills
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Stephens
  • Texas
  • Tillman
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington
  • Washita
  • Woods
  • Woodward

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.