Oklahoma State Board of Education to discuss critical race theory law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a controversial law went into effect banning Oklahoma public schools from teaching critical race theory, the Oklahoma State Board of Education is preparing to announce plans to move forward after its passage.

House Bill 1775, which bans the teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma public schools, was signed into law July 1.

Recently, a slew of lawmakers called on the State Board of Education to issue clear and concise guidelines ahead of the school year so that there will be no room for confusion and nothing left up to a teacher’s own interpretation.

A State Board of Education spokeswoman said they have been in discussion over the rules of HB 1775’s implementation.

During Monday’s meeting, the board of education is expected to discuss emergency rules regarding the new law.