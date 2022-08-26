OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission announced Tuesday that they have appointed Aungela Spurlock as their next OSBI director.

Aungela Spurlock. Image Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

“I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency and I am proud to have been part of this team for the past 20 years. OSBI was transformed under Director Adams leadership, and I am excited about continuing that trajectory in the years to come.”

Spurlock currently serves the bureau as Interim Director after being selected on August 17. Prior to being Interim Director, she served as a Major in the Investigative Division of the OSBI.

Spurlock has been a leader of the North Central Region, Northeast Region, Southeast Region and Sexual Assault Unit. She was also the Chief Polygraph Examiner, and has led other specialty programs and projects, according to an OSBI news release.

“As Chairman of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission, it was an honor being a part of selecting Aungela Spurlock as the new Director of the OSBI. Her experience, dedication and professionalism are readily apparent. The citizens of Oklahoma can rest easy under Director Spurlock’s leadership. She will continue to catapult the OSBI as the premier state investigative agency into the next century,” said Chairman Vic Regalado.

Spurlock is the first woman to be appointed director of the OSBI in the bureau’s nearly 100-year history.